Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Kwun Tong

Fatal traffic accident in Kwun Tong



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Kwun Tong this afternoon (April 15) in which an 83-year-old male pedestrian died.

At 3.28 pm, a bus driven by a 55-year-old man was travelling along Hong Ning Road towards Kwun Tong. When approaching the junction with Mut Wah Street, it reportedly knocked down the 83-year-old man who was crossing the road.

The man was trapped under the car and rescued by firemen. Sustaining multiple injuries, he was rushed to United Christian Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 4.07pm.

The bus driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon East is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 0264.