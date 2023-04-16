Hong Kong – Po On Road Market undergoing inspection of electrical and mechanical equipment

Po On Road Market undergoing inspection of electrical and mechanical equipment ******************************************************************************



​A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said that Po On Road Market in Sham Shui Po is undergoing inspection and maintenance works and the services of individual stalls are affected.

After receiving the report from a stall tenant this morning (April 15) on a suspected fallen hanging jet fan, the FEHD had cordoned off the area nearby and informed the officers of Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) for follow-up investigation. Initial investigation revealed that the incident did not involve structural safety problem, and no injury or property loss was caused. As a precautionary measure, the ArchSD and the EMSD officers had inspected relevant electrical and mechanical equipment in Po On Road Market, and removed some of the installations. The departments will continue to follow up on the inspection and maintenance works.