Monat Gallery Madrid -Belida

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – April 14, 2023 – PRLog — How many times in your life have you come across something which has drawn you in, deeply impressed you, and blown your mind with its power and energy? Like me, very few, probably. More intriguingly, what if that experience came about as a result of unexpected circumstances almost beyond your control, and took you in another direction? Now that IS interesting!

As a well-known figure much in demand within the fast-paced world of television, film, and literature, based in Newport Beach, California Candace Chambers-Belida has established herself as an effervescent, engaging, and inspirational advocate promoting the secrets of achieving success through personal relationships and overcoming adversity with her first book “The Secret Codes of Conduct for Marriage,” and her second book “Dare To Stand,” that highlighted her struggle and courage she had when her husband David Belida was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Finding her solace in faith she “Dared To Stand” believing in God. With a myriad of speaking engagements, she encouraged others to find their hidden strength in God, recognizing that “God Is The Final Authority Over All Things In Our Life.”

“Fast Forward” to today, she now faces a new change in circumstances, uncharted territory. She found herself taking on the new role of sole caregiver to her aging mother. This is emotionally tough and demanding which has enormous difficulties and challenges. However, from these challenges arose an extraordinary change in direction – a desire to find a place to cope with that change. Candace states “Art was birthed through her sadness and agony of watching the slow deterioration of her “Beautiful Beloved Mother” through dementia and aging, flooded by memories of an earlier time, she states that God saw her in her agony and spoke to her and said, “See things the way I see things, vibrant and full of life and color.”

From that moment forth she was spiritually stirred and embarked on a new journey. Her sadness was turned to exuberant joy and God surrounded her with an anointing. Through the move of God, the glory of God was shown and demonstrated through her paintings and her inner emotions were released. She would classify her art as “Happiness and Blissful Joy.”

Since sharing her artwork on Instagram, Candace has been inundated with outside interest and desire to purchase, promote and display her work around the world. She is thrilled to have recently signed a representation contract with the prestigious “Monat Gallery” in Madrid, Spain to display her works at their forthcoming tour exhibitions in Paris, Miami, Milan, and Monaco which first start in September 2023. This newfound gift as an artist has given her another exciting path and inspiration to follow in her fascinating journey through life. I would encourage you to view Candace’s surprisingly diverse artistic styles, demonstrating her natural instinct for creating works of impressionable energy and powerful emotions through her clever use of vibrant colors and techniques on her site: https://www.candacechambers- belidaartcollections.com

Irresistibly Magazine

Nelson Whaley- Content Strategist/Lifestyles Writer-London

https://www.irresistiblymagazine.com

Email: Irresistiblymagazine@ gmail.com

Instagram: @CandaceArtCollections

https://www.candacechambers- belidaartcollections.com

Contact

Nelson Whaley/Candace Chambers-Belida

***@gmail.com