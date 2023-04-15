Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Inspirant Group Inc. and 10Pearls LLC.

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the completed acquisition of Inspirant Group Inc. by 10Pearls LLC.

Inspirant Group is an award-winning consulting firm with expertise in delivering optimized solutions in transformation and automation. The company focuses on people, process, and technology and their “Unconsultants” deliver advanced customizable solutions to fit their client’s needs. On average, their professionals have over 20 years of experience working in-house and partnering with the Big Four firms to solve complex problems and implement simple solutions. The seasoned consultants are passionate about their work, and it shows. The employees are senior-level resources with a wide range of proven skills and business knowledge that crosses many industries, business areas, processes, and applications.

“From our initial conversation through the final closing, the team at Benchmark International was thoughtful, responsive, and clearly had our best interests top of mind. Thanks to them, we were able to find the perfect buyer for this next phase of our growth.” – Meighan Newhouse, Co-Founder and CEO, Inspirant Group

10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize ‎and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative ‎digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). ‎Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia.

The acquisition will strengthen 10Pearl’s position in the healthcare industry and open many doors for Inspirant Group, while bringing benefits to clients and expanding their world-class services.

“The team at Inspirant Group was terrific to work with and clearly focused on a partner with capabilities to reinforce the company’s competitive position. Although there were many great buyers, it was certain that 10Pearls fit the bill from the start. Both 10Pearls and Inspirant Group will undeniably thrive in this partnership, and we are excited for the road ahead. – Claudia Roecker, Senior Deal Analyst, Benchmark International

