Drug-Free Tennessee Races to Tell Kids the Truth

Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT) has been helping people learn the truth about drugs since 2009 with events, seminars, online media and directly contacting people with informational materials. In response to the increase of drug overdoses in Tennessee every year since 2015, DFT has been active in spreading awareness of the deadly consequences of taking drugs.

Recently volunteers traveled to Spring Hill, Tennessee to hand out materials to youth, parents and educators at a middle school’s 5K and fun run.

Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Tennessee spokesperson, said, “Now more than ever is the time to help our friends and neighbors learn the truth about drugs. They are deadly, and people have a right to know what they are getting into before it’s too late.”

Drug-Free Tennessee shares resources in person at events and online at drugfreetn.org with audio-visual messages and videos aimed at helping people steer clear of drug abuse and addiction. The organization has also long offered virtual learning resources and free materials to all educators wanting to help people learn the truth about drugs. Resources are available free of charge through drugfreeworld.org.

Drug-Free Tennessee distributes the Truth About Drugs booklet, which cover all basic side effects of drugs, common street names, and how to recognize when you are being persuaded by a dealer. DFT also has a range of award winning Public Service Announcements and an award winning feature length documentary detailing the dangers of drugs and addiction. To learn more or to order booklets or view the videos, visit drugfreetn.org and drugfreeworld.org.