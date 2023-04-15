Medicare Insurance Association’s Directory of Local Medicare Agents Achieves Milestone

Consumers accessing the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s online directory listing local Medicare agents increased by 80 percent during the first quarter of 2023.

“The record growth over the prior year demonstrates that more seniors recognize the value of seeking local expertise,” states Jesse Slome, director of the organization.

“Medicare is a national program but plan options are local,” Slome notes. “I think seniors are overwhelmed with the bombardment of Medicare television advertising and online solicitations. The result may be diminishing returns for those advertisers and greater dependence on seeking impartial local experts for information and guidance.”

The Association makes available the leading online national directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. “Many professional Medicare agents offer the full gamut of available options from Medicare Advantage to Medigap as well as Medicare prescription drug plans,” the AAMSI director explains. “Depending on where you live, a typical senior can choose among as many as 70 different companies offering different coverages. A local Medicare insurance professional can really help educate a confused senior and sift through the different options.”

The Association recently launched its Medicare Insurance Information Portal which can be accessed at https://www.medicaresupp.org/information/. “We will strive to make the Association’s website a leading resource for consumers seeking valuable information,” Slome adds.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. To access the free online directory that lists local Medicare Insurance agents go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. No personal information other than your Zip Code is required to access the directory listing.