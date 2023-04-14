Rapid Estate Liquidators & Auction Gallery Announce Historic Auction

Rapid Estate Liquidators and Auction Gallery announces the Sweetman Militaria & Numismatic Collection auction, to take place on April 14, 2023.

The collection consists of items from the personal collection of US Naval Academy historian Lt. Jack Sweetman, PhD, an Orlando native. The items are from his former estate, an unassuming home in the Rio Pinar neighborhood.

“We often find these amazing collections in the most unlikely places. We never judge the contents of an estate by the house itself!” says Auctioneer and Owner Mary Dees.

Among the rare and museum-quality pieces are solid 18k gold medals from the Napoleonic wars, documents signed by Kings and Presidents (as well as a couple of dictators), and hundreds of rare books about military history.

The auction promises to be one of the most exciting sales of its type ever conducted from Orlando, Florida and is live now at

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/283793_militaria-and-numismatic-collection-part-i/.