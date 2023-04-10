Ria Jairam, N2RJ, Joins ARDC Board

On April 3, 2023, Ria Jairam, N2RJ, joined the board of directors of Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC).

Jairam has been a licensed amateur radio operator since 1997, after first having been licensed in her native Trinidad and Tobago. She has served on the boards of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and the ARRL Foundation. She is actively involved in amateur radio outreach and education through speaking at clubs and conventions, social media, her weekly radio show on WRMI shortwave radio and her YouTube channel. She holds a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and currently works in software and systems development for the financial industry and design consulting for renewable energy and energy storage projects.

Jairam was inspired to join the ARDC board by former director, Bob McGwier, N4HY, who recommended her prior to his departure in December 2022. She notes, “(McGwier) once told me, ‘You can change amateur radio forever with us.’ After seeing what ARDC has done and is doing, I’m a believer. So I’m here to make that happen.” Rosy Schechter, KJ7RYV, ARDC Executive Director, says of Jairam, “Ria is a powerful voice in amateur radio, and we are proud to have her join our team. She’s definitely going to help us make great things happen.”

About ARDC

Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing the AMPRNet address space, which is reserved for licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to advances that benefit the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. To learn more about ARDC, go to https://www.ardc.net.