For the Second Consecutive Year, the Public is Invited to Sign Up for Physical Therapy Checkups at Husson University’s Pro Bono Clinic

For the second consecutive year, Husson University’s SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic at 79 Marshall Road in Bangor is offering free physical therapy checkups to members of the public. The checkups are available on April 10 and April 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Anyone interested in receiving one of these complimentary overall health screenings provided by Husson physical therapy (PT) students can contact Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, PT, MHS, DHSc, an assistant professor at Husson’s School of Physical Therapy at 207-941-7181 or steinbargerk@husson.edu to make an appointment.

The checkups are open to the public and there is no charge for these physical therapy evaluations. Any adult, of any age, who is uninsured or underinsured, and needs subsequent treatment after the examination, but cannot afford to pay for it themselves, can receive it at Husson’s SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic.

“These checkups are an outstanding opportunity to identify potential personal mobility issues before they become more significant,” said Steinbarger. “After the assessment, clients will receive information about their personal health with results that identify specific concerns and challenges. Anyone who was provided with measurements at last year’s event is welcome to bring them in. By comparing last year’s measurements to this year’s results, participants will be able to see if there have been improvements or declines in their personal health over the past year.”

“Individuals don’t need to have attended last year’s check-up in order to participate,” continued Steinbarger. “Anyone who is suffering from sports or activity-related injuries; motion or strength limitations; chronic pain; functional disabilities; post-surgical pain or a loss of function, is welcome to contact us.”

No insurance information will be required. All assessments completed during these sessions will remain confidential.

These evaluations serve a dual purpose. In addition to providing members of the public with a checkup at no cost that can prevent future health issues, these evaluations provide Husson University physical therapy students with hands-on experience with real-life patients.

Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy provides the advanced knowledge students need to become skilled and knowledgeable practitioners who collaborate with a patient’s health care team to help maximize function. Students can enroll in any of three programs: a six-year Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Physical Therapy degree; a three-year Doctor of Physical Therapy degree or a Doctor of Physical Therapy/Master of Business Administration dual-degree program.