Hong Kong – SCST congratulates women’s ice hockey team on winning champion

SCST congratulates women’s ice hockey team on winning champion **************************************************************



​The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (April 10) congratulated the Hong Kong women’s ice hockey team on winning the champion in Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship Division III – Group A event, which is the first time ever in Hong Kong’s history.

Mr Yeung said, “With its excellent performance, the Hong Kong women’s ice hockey team outperformed its best results in the past and reached new heights. We would like to send the team our congratulations.”

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been supporting Hong Kong sports development with different measures over the years, with an aim to boost elite sports, promote sports in the community and maintain Hong Kong as a hub for major international sports events. It is encouraging to see Hong Kong athletes achieving outstanding results in various international competitions in recent years.