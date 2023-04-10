Black Belt Community Foundation Announces 2023 Arts Grant Cycle

The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is excited to announce its 2023 Arts Grant Cycle. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties are encouraged to apply.

The BBCF aims to support organizations who engage citizens from the Black Belt region in the arts. The 2023 Arts Grant Cycle seeks to support efforts in the following categories: in-school, after-school, community-based, and summer arts education programs, presenting and/or producing arts programming and attending professional development conferences. The BBCF will offer funding as follows:

· Grants with funding up to $3,000 will cover in-school, after-school, community-based, and summer arts education programs, presenting and/or producing arts programming and attending professional development conferences.

BBCF will be hosting five Virtual Grant Seeking Workshops for the organizations who are interested in applying for a 2023 Arts Grant. Attendance at one of the virtual workshops is mandatory in order to be considered for a 2023 Arts Grant. The Virtual Grant seeking workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates:

· Zoom, Tuesday, April 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT

· Zoom, Thursday, April 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CDT

· Zoom, Tuesday, April 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT

· Zoom, Thursday, April 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CDT

· Zoom, Monday, April 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT

Please contact Jennifer McCohnell at jmccohnell@blackbeltfound.org for more information about the workshops. The application link will be available at each virtual workshop and online via BBCF’s website at www.blackbeltfound.org. BBCF will also publicize this information via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004 . You can register for any of the virtual grant seeking workshops here: https://bit.ly/2023ARTSBBCF.

Grant applications are due before 12:00 PM (Noon) Central Time on Friday, April 28, 2023. A representative from each applying organization must attend at least one workshop to apply for a 2023 arts grant.

This program/project has been made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.