Hong Kong – Lending a rescue paw

Lending a rescue paw



The Fire Services Department is putting its first batch of self-bred working dogs to good use. They are being deployed to find hikers lost on hillsides and persons trapped in structural collapse accidents or landslides.

News.gov.hk spoke to Fire Services Department Search and Rescue Dog Team Dog Handler Chan Chu-hong to learn more about the canines’ new training methods for mountain rescues and how their experience at Türkiye’s earthquake zone has enhanced their training.

