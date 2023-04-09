Litigation Attorney Robert White Returns to Henderson Franklin

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is delighted to welcome back seasoned litigation lawyer Robert White to the firm. His experience in the field, exceeding a decade, has rendered him a powerhouse of knowledge and insight when it comes to representing insureds on various issues, such as motor vehicle crashes, premises liability, and construction defects. Matthew Belcastro, Chair of the firm’s Tort & Insurance Litigation Department, shares:

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert back to our litigation team. His expertise and dedication to providing exceptional services to his clients make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

White deals with every case with careful examination from all angles and collaborates closely with his clients to establish litigation strategies that are in line with their goals. His work in the field won him recognition as “One to Watch” by Best Lawyers in America in 2021. White shares, “I am excited to return to Henderson Franklin and rejoin such a talented and dedicated team of attorneys. The firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services and its focus on client success aligns with my approach to practicing law. I am looking forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

White is admitted to practice in all Florida and Alabama state courts. He earned his law degree from Mississippi College School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama. White may be reached at robert.white@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1237.

About Henderson Franklin

Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about White or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.