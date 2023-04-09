easyJet launches onboard collection this Easter to support UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 7, 2023

Customers flying over the Easter break can help easyJet raise vital funds that will contribute towards UNICEFs support to children and families affected by the war in Ukraine

easyJet customers have already raised over 800,000 towards providing clean water and sanitation supplies, healthcare, schooling and learning, mental health and psychosocial support and emergency cash assistance

easyJets cabin crew are collecting donations onboard all flights now until 16th April 2023 included

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to severely affect millions of children and families more than one year on, easyJet is relaunching an onboard appeal this Easter as part of itsChange for Good partnership with UNICEF.

The money raised will help UNICEF continue to provide critical supplies including clean water and sanitation, healthcare, education, mental health and psychosocial support and emergency cash assistance. UNICEF has also provided access to safe water, hygiene services and learning services to millions of children in conflict-affected areas and neighbouring countries. easyJet customers have already raised over 800,000 for UNICEFs response including a record-breaking 616,000 in a single month for this appeal. Around 3.7 million easyJet customers flying across 35 countries over the collection period, including the Easter holidays, will now be able to donate onboard in any currency, helping UNICEF meet the urgent and ongoing needs of children and families affected by this conflict.

easyJet cabin crew are now running the collection onboard all flights until 16th April 2023 included.

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet said:

UNICEFs humanitarian response in Ukraine, with teams working around the clock to deliver urgent support, is providing a vital lifeline to children and families who have been affected as the war continues. As a pan-European airline operating thousands of flights across Europe, with the support of our customers we can together help make a real difference to children and their families in Ukraine by supporting UNICEFs appeal.

We would like to thank all of our customers in advance for any donations they can make and those who have donated so far for their kindness and generosity, as well as our fantastic crew who make this all possible. Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive at The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) said:

The war is having a devastating impact on the security, health, and development of children. UNICEF and easyJet are working together to ensure that our emergency response teams can continue to reach children and families affected by the war in Ukraine to get urgent and critical support. By supporting UNICEFs appeal, easyJet is helping to provide access to emergency supplies.

I would like to thank easyJet employees and customers for their generous support towards our work for children. easyJet and UNICEF partnered to launch their Change for Good partnership in 2012. Since then, easyJets customers and crew have raised over 16m in onboard donations,helping to protect millions of children around the world from disease and keep them safe during emergencies, including over 400,000 for children and their families affected by the earthquakes in Trkiye and Syria which has provided vital funds for UNICEFs work in the region to protect the safety, health and welfare of children.

For further information, please contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252, log ontowww.easyJet.comor follow @easyJet_Press

About easyJet

easyJet is Europes leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europes primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europes most popular routes than any other airline and carried more than 69 million passengers in 2022 with 9.5 million travelling for business. The airline has over 300 aircraft on nearly 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hours drive of an easyJet airport. easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in eight countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports several local charities and has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over 16m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012. The airline joined the UN-backed Race to Zero in November 2021 and has published its roadmap to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with a focus on new technology and the ultimate ambition to achieve zero carbon emission flying across its entire fleet, which the airline is working on together with its partners including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GKN Aerospace, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Wright Electric. The roadmap also features a combination of fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, airspace modernisation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and carbon removal technology. Additionally, it includes an interim carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2035 (versus 2019). Since 2000, the airline has already reduced its carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre by one-third through continued fleet renewal, efficient operations and aiming to fill most of its seats. Innovation is in easyJets DNA since launching over 25 years ago, easyJet changed the way people fly to the present day where the airline leads the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for its passengers. About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the worlds toughest places, to reach the worlds most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEFs emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect childrens rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).

For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.