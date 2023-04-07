New York Black Restaurant Week, Juneteenth

New York Black Restaurant Week is back to celebrate Juneteenth again by continuing to support Black Owned Businesses, including Restaurants, Cafes, Desert Shops and more throughout Bronx, Brooklyn, Harlem, Long Island, Manhattan/New York City, Queens and Staten Island.

Why Juneteenth? Because it marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.

New York Black Restaurant Week not only raises awareness about Black American Holidays, it’s also reminds the public to patronize Black Owned Food, Beverage and Desert establishments too.