Hong Kong – Online registration to start next Thursday for free admission to Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2023’s “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon”

Online registration to start next Thursday for free admission to Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2023’s “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon” ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2023, organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, will present a performance programme, the “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon”, at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza on April 23 (Sunday) from 2.30pm to 8pm in which local singers and bands from different generations and in different styles will offer a thrilling and interactive outdoor marathon party featuring pop music and movie songs. Admission is free with limited quota. Online registration for admission will start next Thursday (April 13).

​As one of the highlights of this year’s Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival, the “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon” brings together two local elements – Cantopop music and movies. In the first part entitled “Outdoor Music Marathon”, experienced and emerging singers, including Danny Summer, Elisa Chan, Anthony Lun, Phil Lam, Yoyo Sham, Wilson Ng and Cath Wong, together with local bands Legacy Band and Patrick Lui Big Band, will collaborate and perform a series of pop classics, which will not only bring wonderful live performances to music fans but also demonstrate the passing down of Hong Kong’s Cantopop culture.

Immediately following the first part will be the “Film Songs Singing Along”, where selected footages of movie songs, edited from films or songs performed by late superstars Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui, will be projected onto a large screen at the venue. Local talented young singers Judas Law, RUMBU, Monkey Sit and Yanny Leung will then lead the audience to sing along with the movie hits, and together relive and appreciate these treasures of Hong Kong’s pop culture against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

​Before the start of the “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon”, a breakdance parade cum pop legends exhibition called “The Avenue of Pop Dreams” (from 2pm to 2.30pm), organised by the Avenue of Stars Management Limited, will be staged on the Avenue of Stars where a group of b-boys and b-girl will showcase their talents and spice up the “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon parade” which will start immediately. During the parade, the Avenue of Stars will be divided into four zones featuring exhibition display boards, memorable quotes or lyrics of the four legends namely Bruce Lee, Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung and Danny Chan. In addition to the parade, an exhibition of the four legends will also be hosted on the Avenue of Stars for two weeks till May 7.

Details of the programme are as follows:



Date: April 23 (Sunday) Location: Piazza C, Hong Kong Cultural Centre (staircase area) Time: Outdoor Music Marathon 2.30pm to 6.30pm

Film Songs Singing Along 6.30pm to 8pm

Admission is free with limited quota. Interested parties can register for entry (with free seating) on the programme website www.pcf.gov.hk/en/outdoormusicxfilmmarathon.html starting 10am next Thursday (April 13) on a first-come, first-served basis. For programme enquiries, please call 2734 2960 or visit the above-mentioned website.

​To let more members of the public enjoy the performances of the “Outdoor Music x Film Marathon”, the LCSD will arrange a broadcast of the programme’s recorded highlights on RTHK TV later on. Details will be announced in due course.



The first Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival organised by the LCSD aims to offer an array of programmes from pop concerts and performances to thematic exhibitions, film screenings, outdoor and outreach activities, showcasing Hong Kong’s unique cultural creativity and vibrancy. For more information on other fascinating programmes of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival, please visit www.pcf.gov.hk/en/.