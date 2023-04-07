Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Silverstrand Beach and Shek O Beach

Red flags hoisted at Silverstrand Beach and Shek O Beach ********************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 7) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Silverstrand Beach in Sai Kung District and Shek O Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.