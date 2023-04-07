Cornel A. Keeler’s Book on the Concept of Change Will Be Showcased at the 2023 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 6, 2023

The insightful nonfiction book Our Field Trip Pg 13 by Cornel A. Keeler will be displayed by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the London Book Fair on April 18-20, 2023, at Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX UK.

Our Field Trip Pg 13 addresses the challenges of adapting to a new environment in the actual world. For many, the prospect of change is intimidating. Whether the change is minor or major, many people would rather avoid it. But change is essential for growth in every aspect of a persons being.

Change has been shown to strongly influence everyones daily existence, according to studies. However, everyone should keep in mind that not at all times changes are necessary. And the book is directly associated with this.

Author Cornel A. Keeler says, I always believed that their environment could easily influence a person, but they must decide whether that environment is temporary or permanent.

The author tells a story about a teacher who uproots his life and profession to start over somewhere else so that his readers will understand this concept. He then talks about the many changes in society and the environment that the other characters have to deal with.

Though some may find the books subject matter unsettling, it presents an undeniable truth. This book will tell readers in what ways a persons willingness to change depends on their own personal strength of will.

Get a copy of Our Field Trip Pg 13 by Cornel A. Keeler on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more details, check out the authors website at https://www.cornelkeelerbooks.com/.

Our Field Trip Pg – 13

Author | Cornel A. Keeler

Genre | Nonfiction

Publisher | Trafford Publishing

Published date | February 1, 2010

Author

Cornel A. Keeler currently lives in Morgan City, Louisiana where he spent half of his adult life working in the oilfield. Other than writing, he has been involved in politics, sports, church, and Mardi Gras. He is an active member of the United Methodist Church and is an alumnus of Nicholls State University. Cornel is married to Wanda Martin of New Orleans and they have two daughters, Carmen and Tiffany.