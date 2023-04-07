Marvin Edwards’ Releases Groundbreaking Book on the Modern School Superintendent

Aurora, IL – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 6, 2023

Marvin Edwards, a highly respected educator and former school superintendent, has released a groundbreaking book titled The Modern School Superintendent: An Overview of the Role and Responsibilities in the 21st Century. This book provides an insightful look into the complex and rapidly changing world of school administration and leadership.

Marvin Edwards, who has spent years working in education, has seen first-hand the challenges that superintendents face on a daily basis. In his book, he shares his personal experiences and observations to provide aspiring and practicing superintendents with the information they need to succeed in this demanding role. The book is a comprehensive guide to the role and responsibilities of a superintendent in the 21st century, covering everything from budgeting to leadership and communication.

The book provides a unique perspective on the role of the superintendent and the importance of leadership in education. By sharing his personal experiences and observations along with those of his colleague superintendents as illustrated by the book, the superintendency can become a reality.

Marvin Edwards hopes to inspire and guide aspiring and practicing superintendents to become successful leaders in education and contribute to the future of education.

When a superintendent is skilled in their profession many sectors of modern society will benefit. Among those who will benefit will be the entire community, and by extension students who attend the school district, says Edwards.

The Modern School Superintendent: An Overview of the Role and Responsibilities in the 21st Century. is a must-read for anyone interested in the field of education and leadership. It provides a valuable resource for aspiring and practicing superintendents, school board members, and anyone interested in the future of education.

For more information, or to purchase a copy of the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Modern-School-Superintendent-Overview-Responsibilities/dp/0595408745.

The Modern School Superintendent: An Overview of the Role and Responsibilities in the 21st Century

Author: Marvin Edwards

Publisher: iUniverse (July 31, 2006)

Language: English

Paperback: 264 pages

ISBN-10: 0595408745

ISBN-13: 978-0595408740

About the Author

Dr. Marvin E. Edwards is a practitioner with 23 years experience as a school superintendent. In 1998 he was selected as the Illinois Superintendent of the year and one of the four best superintendents in the nation. He is a professor in the doctoral program at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois.