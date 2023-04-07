Andrea Clarke Pratt’s New Picture Book with Timeless Easter Message Will Be Displayed at the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 will have many dedicated exhibits for childrens picture books. Such books are often in demand because they teach timeless lessons and stories that need to be passed on to new generations.

The same goes for Christian families with the story of Easter. Thats why Andrea Clarke Pratt is one of a new generation of authors who have published a nice well-illustrated picture book of the Easter story humbly titled The Easter Story Picture Book.

The book covers all the important Gospel events leading up to Christs death and the Resurrection. From his arrival in Jerusalem on a donkey, the story of the Last Supper, and all the way up to the Crucifixion and then the Empty Tomb. All these are told with beautiful, classical illustrations of each event and written in a language that even young children will understand.

The story of Easter also teaches the most important doctrine about Jesus Resurrection, which is shared across many denominations. Pratt has a diverse background that includes education and knows exactly how to use her writing talent to communicate these crucial lessons to young Christian readers. For families looking for a fresh copy of the Easter story for the reading corners in their rooms, this book has what they need.

The Easter Story Picture Book by Andrea Clarke Pratt will be exhibited at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, California. Get a copy on Amazon.

The Easter Story Picture Book

Author | Andrea Clarke Pratt

Published date | February 8, 2023

Publisher | Independently published

Genre | Christian

Author Bio

Andrea Clarke Pratt has a diverse background in the fields of Human Resources and Education. She has a Masters Degree in Theology and loves to use her gift of writing as a tool for discipleship and to introduce adults and children to Christ.