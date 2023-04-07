Atlanta Mom Tamika Parrish Lives Her Dream of Acting, Guest Stars on Starz Hit TV Show “BMF”

After having children, many moms begin to wonder if their hopes and dreams must be put on hold while raising their children. Tamika Parrish, an Atlanta mom and actress, refused to allow motherhood to dim her dreams of continuing to work in television and film. Tamika is represented by Sol Talent Agency and auditions for TV & Film projects regularly in the Southeast region. After years of auditions, self-tapes, callbacks, holds and getting cut on the editing floor, Tamika’s dream of working with the best talent on the best projects came true when she landed the role of Saundra “Sister,” the baby sister to Goldie, who is played by Academy Award winner Monique on STARZ hit TV show “BMF.”

“Being a mom is hard work. Being an actor is hard work. But once I made up my mind that both will be who and want I am, I asked God for grace and patience, so that I continue to have the resilience and the peace of mind to do both well and with great joy. Many doors have opened up for me once I decided to jump. It’s not easy, but I’ve learned that ‘making the time’ and not trying to ‘find the time’ is the only way to make things happen.”

The “BMF” TV series is inspired by a true story of two brothers, Demetrius and Terry Flenory, from Southwest Detroit in the late 1980s, who created one of the most influential crime families in America.

The show is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Detroit native Randy Huggins and interim showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements are also executive producers on the series.

“BMF” Season 2 now streaming on STARZ.

For more information, visit imdb.com/name/nm3197256/.