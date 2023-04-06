“The Bad Manners Monsters & The Kindness Keys” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Available for Free Download (until 04/07/2023)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Judi Vankevich aka Judi The Manners Ladys new childrens book, The Bad Manners Monsters & The Kindness Keys. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until April 7th. Judis book comes with a free download of her award-winning song, The Bad Manners Monsters!

Children around the worldfrom America and Canada to The Philippines and Pakistanhave been singing Judis music from her CD, Its Fun to Have Good Manners! at her concerts, and The Bad Manners Monsters song is one of their favorites. Now theyre excited about the book.

In this delightful picture book, illustrated by animator Dustan Windcliff, children are empowered to use their Kindness Keys to capture and lock up the Bad Manners Monsters in their lives.

Suddenly, everyone in town has become grouchy, whiny, wiggly, grabby, slobby, and messy. And no one knows why. Zack and Zoe, professional Bad Manners Busters, to the rescue! They must help the children save the town from the Bad Manners Monsters before it is too late.

The Bad Manners Monsters and The Kindness Keys, inspires and empowers children of all ages to choose to live with kindness and respect. Kids, teachers, parents, and grandparents love this delightful story and song.

The Bad Manners Monsters & The Kindness Keys by Judi Vankevich will be free and available for free download on Amazon until (04/07/2023) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPJYVGLP.

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles publishing company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the author, Judi Vankevich aka The Manners Lady:

Judi Vankevich aka Judi The Manners Lady is an international award-winning performer and recording artist and author who is winning the hearts of children and parents around the world with her exciting music and important message of kindness and character.

Her award-winning album, Its Fun to Have Good Manners! won the Covenant Award for Best Kids Album of the Year. Judi is the author of The Bad Manners Monsters and the Kindness Keys, Princess Spoon and The Kingdom of Dinnertime: A Fairytale on How to Set the Table, The Official Manners Club FUN Activity Book, and the author/publisher of the popular Manners Club Character Curriculum for public schools, home schools, and faith-based schools.

Her upcoming book, 30 Days to Great-Mannered Kids is a fun and simple tool for parents around the world to raise a child of character for leadership in this generation. Judi is the founder of the International Manners Club & Life Skills Intl as well as the Executive Director of the non-profit Civility Project, with the vision of promoting conversations about civility, as well as providing resources and tools to help build a strong, free, and civil society.

What people are saying:

Judis books and music need to be in every home in America!

– Zig Ziglar, motivational speaker & author

Judi stresses life skills & values such as respect, empathy, & self-confidence.

– The Boston Globe

Judis message for children & parents: Manners are importantregardless of age.

– The Toronto Star

Judi The Manners Lady has a gift for reaching children. Her contagious joy and exciting music inspire children to honor their parents, respect their elders, and live by The Golden Rule as they learn the vital social skills they need to become outstanding young patriots. My children loved her CD the Bad Manners Monsters and Princess Spoon! And they cant wait for her book! Every school, church and home will love The Manners Lady!

– David Spady, Executive Director, Salem Radio Network

My son loves The Bad Manners Monsters book but he knows the Bad Manners Monsters are bad, and now, thanks to Judis book, he knows how to capture them and lock them up!

– Jill Larsen, mother