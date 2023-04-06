Jasmine Hulwood’s Novel “Freeing Jessie” Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

I absolutely loved this book! I especially love the main characters Kevin and Jessie. I also loved seeing that their past intersected at one point. That was an awesome touched that brought the story together really well. Amazon customer review

The Christian/crime fiction book Freeing Jessie by Jasmine Hulwood will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a yearly outdoor event in the heart of California, attracting the largest number of attendees at approximately 150,000. ReadersMagnets participation in this years festival will be much bigger than last years; they will set up a bigger booth, exhibit more books, bring in more featured authors and book signings, and hold more fun and exciting games on top of the Scavenger Hunt activity.

Freeing Jessie revolves around the lives of Kevin and Jessie. Kevin Lawson is an ex-cop who became a private investigator due to some circumstances. He sees Jessie for the first time singing inside the church and feels an unexplainable feeling of familiarity and connection towards the woman.

Their paths then cross when Kevins longtime friends, Chuck and Patty, ask Kevin if he could hide and protect Jessie from her psychopath ex-husband, Randy, who just got out of prison and is currently searching for Jessie, wanting to win her back.

Little does Kevin know, this is the turning point of his life and an opportunity to develop a deeper faith in God. Can he protect Jessie?

Grab a copy of Jasmine Hulwood's Freeing Jessie on Amazon. Drop by the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festivals of Books to check out the book's display.

Learn more about Jasmine Hulwood and her works. Visit her website at www.jasminehulwoodsbooks.com/.

Freeing Jessie

Author | Jasmine Hulwood

Published Date | November 28, 2022

Publisher | Self-published

Genre | Christian fiction, Crime fiction

Author Bio

Jasmine Hulwood is a Christian author who writes books that are uplifting, honest, and real. Among the many books she has authored are Operation: Angel Of Mercy: A Military Fiction and Loving Sarah. Her biblical fiction novels combine biblical truth with an adventurous plot line, written in a style that fully engages readers. These books are also written based on true-to-life happenings some with more of an in-depth Christian theme than others.

Her stories cover various topics such as pre-marital relations (non-graphic) and the temptations of lust, greed, financial and family concerns, crime/violence, substance addiction, self-harm, faith in God, and lack of faith in God, prayer, anger, doubt, fear, mental illness, and more.

In her spare time, Jasmine likes to read different genres of books, watch movies, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy nature through the window during wintertime.