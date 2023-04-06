Action-Adventure Book “Treats and Tales” by Rotha J. Dawkins is Displayed at LibLearnX 2023

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The captivating action-adventure book Treats and Tales by Rotha J. Dawkins were displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience. The event took place on January 2730, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

(The book) will win your heart, said the author about her book. Indeed, Treats & Tales will win readers for its treats and tales. Inside this book, readers will find recipes, dressing tips, and good manners for dogs; drawing and photos; a short story titled, Candy; and a novel titled, Lil Red and Friends.

Lil Red and Friends, tells the story of a dachshund named Lil Red. She and her friends talk as if they are real people. Their unique quest for survival is a fun learning experience targeted at the youth, and the story makes sense for all ages.

Also in Treats and Tales , readers will find a picture of the authors dog, Peppermint. Before coming into the authors life, Peppermint had been bounced around and not treated well and was too thin and frightened.

When you acquire your dog or cat, its a real moment, said the author. That bonding is like love at first sight. There is a special void that animals replace. The love, attention, frolic, and play are worth it all. No words can ever say how we feel. I guess its simply magic!

A book recommended for proud fur parents, Treats and Tales by Rotha J. Dawkins is available on the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

Author

Rotha J. Dawkins was born in Lexington, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Lexington High School. While still a student and just eighteen, she held the first fashion show in Lexington with twenty-five garments she had designed and made. The show, sponsored by the Belk-Martin store, was promoted statewide. Rotha received scholarships and awards. She went to New York University and Mayer School of Dress Design in New York City and received a degree in draping and fashion design.