Henrietaa Dixon-Collier’s Self-help Book “Dream Maker” Soon to be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The insightful self-help book Dream Maker by Henrietta Dixon-Collier will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. The book festival will take place on April 22 to 23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Dream Maker is a remarkable example of the abundance of unique ideas present in the world. In just a few pages, readers are taken on a journey of self-discovery, emphasizing the significance of their individual talents irrespective of their age, gender, color, or education level.

The book highlights the importance of embracing ones talents or gifts since they are vital to the community. Readers will be astonished to witness how one persons dream becomes a reality due to the actions of another, demonstrating that equality is the key to success.

This book is designed to provoke readers thoughts and inspire them to reflect on their exceptional talents. It also reinforces the notion that no talent is insignificant and that everything that exists today was once a dream before it became a reality.

In a world that frequently overlooks diversity, the book serves as a reminder that everyones talent is essential for success. Henrietta Dixon-Colliers message is unambiguous: practice equality, and dreams will come true.

Anyone who wishes to make the most of their abilities and contribute to society should read this book. Get a copy of Dream Maker by Henrietta Dixon-Collier on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to check out the books display.

Dream Maker

Author | Henrietta Dixon-Collier

Genre | Self-help

Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing, Inc.

Published date | October 12, 2022

Author

Henrietta Dixon-Collier has been happily married for 52 years, and she is the proud mother of five, grandmother of 19, and great-grandmother of 10. She has been a dreamer throughout her life, despite battling Dyslexia and Multiple Sclerosis for a large part of it. She refused to let any of those challenges come between her and her dreams.

Despite her dyslexia and MS, Henrietta loves to read and write, and she never let those challenges prevent her from accomplishing her dreams. Becoming an author was one of her lifelong goals, and she has achieved them. She tells people to focus on her capabilities rather than her disabilities.

Henriettas biggest dream is to one day write a bestseller. She believes that dreams come true with passion, determination, hard work, and patience. She encourages everyone to believe in themselves and their dreams and to never give up on them.