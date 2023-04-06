AMDA Elects Dr. Sabine von Preyss to Vice President Post

At their annual convention in March, the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (AMDA) elected Seattle-area Chief Medical Officer Sabine von Preyss, MD, FACP, CMD, to vice president. The post is a four-year assignment that rotates to the organization’s president in the third year.

AMDA represents thousands of medical directors, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other practitioners in post-acute and long-term care settings nationwide. The Maryland-based organization’s vision is to pursue “A world in which all post-acute and long-term care patients and residents receive the highest quality, compassionate care for optimum health, function, and quality of life.”

“I’m honored to be elected by my peers to this leadership position. Working with president, Dr. Milta Little, and president-elect, Dr. Rajeev Kumar,” said Dr. von Preyss. “I look forward to shaping the organization during this era of change.” The long-term care sector faces unprecedented growth as the “Baby Boomer” generation ages. Dr. von Preyss has called it a “tsunami of growth,” driving wide-ranging change in the field, and the need for creative solutions for long-term care.

Dr. von Preyss is the Chief Medical Officer at Avalon Healthcare. She’s the president of the Washington State Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (WA-PALTC). During the pandemic, Washington Governor Jay Inslee appointed her to the Governor’s COVID Response Team. Together with her team, she has also recently received the John Gladstone Award for Media Excellence for her leadership in AMDA’s “Drive to Deprescribe,” an effort to address polypharmacy, which Dr. von Preyss called “America’s other drug problem.”