ImmerseGT, a Large VR Hackathon, Brings Together World-Class Talent to Revolutionize VR

Founded by Gokul Mohanty, Carter Cote, and Parth Arora and organized entirely by a team of students, the event brings together 400+ competitors from 9 countries and 49 different colleges including Harvard University, Stanford, University of Cambridge, MIT, and the Indian Institute of Technology. The competition is a joint partnership between Startup Exchange and GTXR, two of Georgia Tech’s leading technology organizations.

The event aims to create virtual reality technology that could solve real-world problems and make a positive impact on society. With a prize pool of $20,000, ImmerseGT has attracted key sponsors and partners, including Meta, Google, Unity, Accenture, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Essenvia, and billionaire angel investor Chris Klaus, founder of Internet Security Systems. These key sponsors and partners are providing ImmerseGT with cutting-edge technology and expertise in the field of VR.

The hackathon’s goal is to encourage innovation and creativity in the VR space, bringing together talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to develop solutions to real-world problems. Participants will work around the clock for three days to create a range of innovative VR tech, demonstrating the potential of VR to revolutionize various industries.

ImmerseGT’s success so far can be attributed to its focus on creating real-world applications of virtual reality technology. One of the participation tracks challenges teams to create an AI-powered VR tool that detects racial, ethnic, and gender bias in the jury selection process. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the legal system by ensuring that jurors selected are fair. Other participation tracks include AI-augmented reality solutions to promote sustainability in supply chain logistics, enhance healthcare, and elevate Web3 and connectivity.

ImmerseGT’s impact goes beyond just the creation of innovative VR solutions. The event serves as a platform to connect like-minded individuals who are passionate about utilizing technology to create a better world. ImmerseGT provides an opportunity for participants to network with industry professionals, and receive funding on the spot from venture capitalists and angel investors, furthering their career aspirations in the field of VR.

ImmerseGT highlights the importance of creating opportunities for innovation and collaboration in the field of virtual reality. The event has the potential to pave the way for future VR hackathons, bringing together individuals with diverse skill sets and backgrounds to solve real-world problems through the use of cutting-edge technology.

For more information about ImmerseGT, please visit ImmerseGT.io.

