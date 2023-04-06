Healthcare Enrichment Solutions Partners with Optimistic Healthcare Solutions to Offer Medical Billing and Best AR Collections services to make our clients business more profitable and reduce the claims adjustments/write off.

Arizona-based Healthcare Enrichment Solutions and India-based Optimistic Healthcare Solutions announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for AR Collection and Medical Billing services. Generating maximum revenue for to its clients with the strategic planning and focussed data analysis to prevent future claims denial.

The Optimistic Healthcare Solutions System, headquartered in India’s Economic capital and Leading IT sector Mumbai. Optimistic Healthcare solutions, an industry leading healthcare revenue cycle management company serving medical billing and AR collections services to healthcare providers, doctors, clinics, and hospitals across the USA. Optimistic Healthcare Solutions is a healthcare BPO company of revenue cycle management RCM and health information management. The company’s expertise with outsource medical billing outsourcing enables it to provide end-to-end solutions to resolve clients’ billing challenges. Has become a trusted Revenue cycle management company who has been delivering its services to multiple healthcare providers and specialties. Its reporting and problem-solving approach have gained its clients trust and confidence it their services.

Over the past three years, Healthcare Enrichment Solutions, LLC has become a trusted healthcare consulting company for hospitals, accountable care organizations and physicians across the United States. Their mission is to help their customers navigate the rapidly changing landscape and assure all compliance standards while providing the solutions or people with access to quick clinical decisions.

“By adding Healthcare Enrichment Solutions, LLC, we are driving the market in using unique and proven strategies to deliver the best class collections results to all sizes of the companies and providers who are facing challenges in managing their revenue cycle system as a billing partner we believe that clients each claim should get paid and shouldn’t be written off due to ignorance and backlog. Hence, we only get our compensations on what we collect for our client and no other additional charges paid by the client. We only receive payment when our clients get their payments.” – Gauri Shetty, Chief Financial Officer of Optimistic Healthcare Solutions

“Healthcare Enrichment Solutions, LLC’s is proud to add a new Partner of dynamic patient capabilities to Optimistic Healthcare Solutions. Our partner platform has the capability of delivering best class account receivable services to healthcare providers, high quality receivables management solutions through the integration of leading-edge technology, highly skilled and motivated staff and proven workflow practices.

“We can now offer best class medical billing services to our clients.” – Dr. David A. Wanner, EdD, CEO of Healthcare Enrichment Solutions

About Healthcare Enrichment Solutions

Healthcare Enrichment Solutions is the leading consulting services group which feature health monitoring service, transforming remote patient monitoring and chronic care management by providing a service pathway to collaborative care on demand—with a focus on 24/7 clinical support to ease the chronic disease management and RPM/RTM/TCM monitoring burden on payers, hospitals, providers, home health, caregivers and patients. Healthcare Enrichment Solutions services can be integrated with any people or patient monitoring technology platforms and can be customizable to meet the unique needs of the patient populations. The company’s providers include internist, specialist, nurse practitioners, dietitians and medical assistants—all acutely focused on driving improved health incomes and better quality of life for its members. Healthcare Enrichment Solutions services drive results in improving health outcomes and driving down the cost of care. For more information about Healthcare Enrichment Solutions.

Visit us at: https://www.healthcareenrichmentsolutions.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Optimistic Healthcare Solutions

Visit us at: https://www.optimistichealthcaresolutions.com

Media Contact for Healthcare Enrichment Solutions, LLC

Matt White

Matt.White@healthcareenrichmentsolutions.com

Media Contact for Optimistic Healthcare Solutions

Gauri Shetty

gauri.shetty@optimistichealthcaresolutions.com