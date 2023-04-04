Reservations Underway for The Lansing Condominiums

RALEIGH, N.C. – April 3, 2023 – PRLog — Henry A. Lambert of Lambert Development is pleased to announce that reservations are now being taken for ownership at The Lansing condominiums, coming soon to 101 Enterprise Street in Raleigh.

Positioned within footsteps of Raleigh’s iconic Village District, residents of The Lansing will easily stroll to dinner, shop for groceries, indulge in spa treatments, and much more, all within a two to eight minute walk from home. The light-filled designer residences at The Lansing will cater to those in search of modern, low maintenance living in one of Raleigh’s most desirable locations.

“Notable features at The Lansing include detailed kitchens, an abundance of windows allowing a terrific infusion of natural light, and multiple options for outdoor living,” says Lambert. “Our Enterprise Street location is spectacular, not only in regard to walkability to the Village District, but also in terms of proximity to Downtown Raleigh, NC State University, and major thoroughfares.”

The Lansing is located around the corner from Clark Townhomes, another Lambert property in Raleigh. “With no availability remaining at Clark Townhomes, The Lansing will offer an excellent opportunity for those seeking a Lambert home in the Village District area,” Lambert continues. “Molly Barnes with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty has represented Lambert Development with great success at both The Brannan and The Vega condo properties in Durham; we are pleased to have her as Sales Director at The Lansing.” Joining Barnes in sales at The Lansing is Raleigh Broker Lee Williams of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty.

Designed by MHAworks, PA with construction by Resolute Building Company, The Lansing will be a five-story residential building with a well-appointed ground floor lobby and secure parking below the building. Thoughtfully detailed floor plans consisting of one to three bedrooms will range from 825 to 2,394 square feet. In a nod to Lambert’s passion for cooking, each home will feature a meticulously planned kitchen, including locally crafted cabinetry, ample kitchen storage, and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Residents will enjoy panoramic green and/or city views via a folding 10′ wide Centor glass door in each home, leading to a private terrace. A ground floor club room with a catering kitchen will overlook a densely landscaped community terrace with indoor and outdoor seating; the outdoor patio will include a firepit, pergola with grill, refrigeration, and outdoor cabinetry.

Other amenities will include a well-equipped fitness room with an exterior exercise area, a mail room with delivery-friendly package lockers, refrigerated space for grocery deliveries, private storage per home with the availability of secure bike storage, and optional car charging stations. Additionally, Lambert Development has worked extensively with NORESCO, one of the most respected energy consulting services in the US to ensure that the common areas of the building will substantially exceed code and conventional standards for indoor air quality. HEPA (hospital grade) filtration systems will be utilized in the amenity and fitness rooms. Pricing at The Lansing will range from the high $500s to $1 million+.

Lambert Development is a privately owned real estate development company founded by Henry A. Lambert. The company is known for its expertise in developing luxury condominiums, distinctive townhomes, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites in numerous cities across the country. Locally, Lambert Development has completed single family, condominium, and townhome projects in Apex, Cary, Durham, Holly Springs, and Raleigh.

For more information, visit TheLansingRaleigh.com or call 919-410-7210.