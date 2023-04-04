From the Holy Land of Israel to Your Passover Seder Table, Carmel Winery Premiers Two New Outstanding Red Wines from Its Premium Brand, Carmel Signature

Israel’s largest and leading winery, Carmel Winery, is expanding its premium wine brand – Carmel Signature with two new red varietals just in time for Passover.

The Carmel Signature fine wines were launched two years ago with great success as the luxury wine brand of Carmel Winery, and includes four series: Vats, Single Vineyards, and two iconic wines, Carmel Mediterranean and Limited Edition.

As part of their ongoing innovation, Carmel is expanding the Single Vineyard series with the introduction of two new wines produced from vineyards grown in volcanic soil. These two wines join the other exceptional wines offered in the Carmel Single Vineyard series.

The new Volcano series is comprised of fine wines from the best vineyards of the winery’s unique and rich terroir.

According to Etti Edri, Export Manager at Carmel Winery, “The Carmel brand introduces new selections of wines to its Signature series, along with a prestigious and up-to-date new look. These two new wines, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Merlot, are both grown in an Upper Galilee vineyard rich in volcanic soil, hence the name Volcano. These are the wines worth waiting for, to celebrate memorable occasions and milestones. And, both are a perfect complement to the upcoming Passover holiday.”

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2019 MACHPEA HILL

Vintage 2019, Dry red wine, 100% Cabernet Sauvignon. After gentle pressing and fermentation in stainless steel vats, the wine is aged in French oak barrels for 18 months and continued to mature in its bottle for another year. The wine’s subtle aromas include black and red fruit, cinnamon, vanilla, fresh red strawberry fruit flavors, tobacco, and mint. This premier wine is rich and full bodied, with soft and powerful tannins and a long and elegant finish. This wine will continue to mature over the coming years, and pairs well with dishes such as roasted lamb chops, roast beef, or smoked cheddar cheese. This vineyard is located in the northern Galilee, at an altitude of 915 meters (3,000ft) above sea level. This is a vineyard with an area of 30 dunams (7.4 acres), which was planted in 2014. (MSRP: $60)

MERLOT 2019 EVYATAR CREEK

Vintage 2019, Dry red wine, 100% Merlot. This wine was aged in French oak barrels for 18 months and continued to mature in its bottle for another year. The wine’s complex and powerful aroma combines red and black fruits, black pepper, mint, and licorice, with a fresh and ripe taste. Characterized by a full to medium body, it presents balanced tannins on the palette, and has a long, slightly bitter and refreshing finish. This wine pairs well with dishes such as roasted lamb chops, roast beef or smoked cheddar cheese. The vineyard is located in the Upper Galilee. (MSPR: $60)

Yiftah Perets, Head Winemaker, Carmel Winery, says, “Carmel Signature draws on the long-standing traditions of Carmel Winery, a mix of old and new, including respect for the past while incorporating innovation and technology to produce the best possible wines from the best vineyards. The entire wine making process is overseen with preciseness from start to finish, from the selection of the vineyards, fermentation, and dedicated families of growers, to the wine’s bottling and aging.

The wines are produced in unique growing areas, reflecting the regional differentiation, and illustrate how growing regions perform in harmony with specific varieties adaptation, to produce some of the finest wines from the flagship Carmel Winery collection.”

Carmel’s new Signature wines, Merlot Evyatar Creek, and Cabernet Machphea Hill, were recently launched at the Kosher Food & Wine Experience in NYC, hosted by Royal Wine Corp.

For additional information visit the CARMEL WINERY website and Royal Wine Corp., the largest producer, importer and exporter of kosher wines.

About Carmel Winery

CARMEL WINERY

Founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild – owner of the famous Chateau Lafite-Rothschild in Bordeaux – Carmel Winery works with 108 families of wine growers to nurture some 3,500 acres of top vineyards in Israel, from the Galilee and the Golan Heights in the North to the Negev in the South. These vineyards include some of the finest individual vineyard sites in the country. Carmel uses state-of-the-art technology to produce an array of wines that range in style as well as in price point, from entry-level wines to premium bottlings. With 139 years of knowledge, experience, and uncompromising quality, Carmel’s wines earn well-respected scores and prestigious awards from the international wine community.

All of Carmel’s wines are certified OU Kosher and OU-P. For more information, please visit http://carmelwines.co.il/en/about/.