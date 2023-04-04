Dr. David T. Isaak’s Science Fiction Novel Is A Thought-Provoking Look At The Future Of Society

Isaak’s Tomorrowville takes the problems of today and stretches them to their logical and disturbing conclusions

“The Author has deep things to say about America, debt, the future of technology, and the value of life, but his most valuable contribution may just be his profound mirth. Isaak finds delight in human beings, despite or perhaps because of, our smallness and imperfection. It takes a lot of heart to look at a future for America so dark and find what is funny in it, but that is what makes Isaak a visionary. Tomorrowville presents the reader with a vision of the Future, Dickens-style.”

“A cautionary tale of a cruel, authoritarian America of the future that’s leavened by barbed wit and irreverence.” – Kirkus Reviews

Tomorrowville is the first novel in The Isaak Collection, five novels from the author, David T. Isaak, published posthumously. The other books in this collection include A Map of the Edge, Things Unseen, Earthly Vessels, and Smite the Waters.

About The Book:

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF A SLACKER…

Gen-X computer hacker Toby is a classic American: impulsive, irreverent, intelligent, and inventive. And, after a silly accident in 2008, he can add “inanimate” to the list—because Toby is dead.

But only for a while. Eighty years later, medical science has advanced enough to bring Toby back to life.

America has changed. Toby hasn’t. And in the collision between America 2008 and America 2088, Toby brings the system to its knees—just by being his freedom-loving, problem-solving self.

Read now and join Toby in Tomorrowville for love, sex, politics, and cyberspace—plus the occasional turbocharged wheelchair and robotic rat.

“Wit and wisdom wrapped in a double helix, propelled by intrigue. Isaac’s a prophet, at least a prognosticator, par with Bradbury and Heinlein’s wit, wisdom, insight, storytelling, and literary acumen. A cautionary tale, but alas, maybe too late. You decide. Outstanding!”

The book is available at major retailers including:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tomorrowville-Dystopian-Science-Fiction-Collection-ebook/dp/B0BRVTFYY8

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tomorrowville-david-isaak/1142948480?ean=2940185851463

Google: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=M82nEAAAQBAJ&pli=1

Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/book/tomorrowville/id6445521998?ls=1

Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/tomorrowville

David T. Isaak (1954-2021) was an American author of both fiction and nonfiction.

Dr. Isaak held a BA in Physics and MA and Ph.D. degrees in resource systems. His professional work spanned the globe, taking him to over forty countries. He co-authored three technical, nonfiction books on oil and international politics, and wrote numerous papers, monographs, and multi-client studies.

David had an eclectic life. His first major in college was music, and he played piano and flute. He was a certified Bikram yoga instructor, an accomplished vegetarian cook, a creative mixologist, and an avid reader of fiction and nonfiction alike. He was driven by great characters and stories, original voices, and especially by his love of the craft of writing, all of which are reflected in his writing.

David passed away in April 2021. The five novels he left behind are as diverse as his life and span a spectrum of genres, including thrillers, mystery, romance, magical realism, esotericism, and cyberpunk future sci-fi. His novels are infused with his trademark humor and insights and shine with his love of style. These novels form The Isaak Collection.

You can find out more at: https://utamatzi.com/

About Snickslist.com

Snickslist has been helping indie authors promote their books since 2009. They provide free and paid book promotional services as well as a writing industry services directory.