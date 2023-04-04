Favorite Classic Sci-Fi Garden Movies

Dig In to Sinister Cinema’s Sci-Fi Plant and Insect Films and Novels to celebrate National Gardening Day

War On The Insects

MEDFORD, Ore. – April 2, 2023 – PRLog — Spring is in the air. Gardeners are shopping at plant retailers as the time to bring out the shovels and dig in is near. Whether planting or digging around, watch for bugs and insects. Most insects emerge once the warm weather and long days of summer are in full swing. Some insects fly early in the spring. National Gardening Day is on April 14th, a day created to give gardeners a shove and a shovel so that they can begin their gardening journey. Weather permitting, of course. This spring means indoor activities like watching sci-fi garden movies or reading of garden-like creatures from Sinister Cinema.

GARDEN OF THE DEAD (1972 Horror) Phil Kenneally, Duncan McLeod, Susan Harney, John Dullaghan. They don’t make ’em like this anymore. The story is rather unique.

SEEDS OF EVIL (1974) Joe Dallesandro, Rita Fam, Katherine Houghton. A strange man grows odd plants for a wealthy American woman in South America. The plants begin to emit deadly fumes! Color, 35mm.

WAR OF THE INSECTS (1966, aka GENOCIDE) Yusuke Kawazu, Emi Shindo, Kathy Moran. It’s man against bugs in this cool sci-fi shocker. Nice color, widescreen, from 16mm.

In addition to their vast video library, Sinister Cinema’s sister company, Armchair Fiction, is dedicated to restoring and distributing classic ‘genre fiction’ from the past. Its fully-illustrated, ‘extra-large’ paperbacks bring back vintage science fiction, horror, and mystery from many of the great masters, all presented in the spirit of the classic Ace books releases of the 1950s and 1960s. Armchair Fiction currently has nearly 500 paperbacks available through their website.

Armchair Fiction’s THE WORLD OF THE GIANT ANTS, Illustrated Edition presents extra-large paperback editions of the best in classic science fiction novels. “The World of the Giant Ants” is the twenty-third installment of our “Lost World-Lost Race Classics” series.

Paul Ernst’s exciting tale, “The Raid on the Termites” from Armchair Fiction leads the reader Into the tiny corridors of crawling death! Denny Braymer had always been fascinated with bugs: small bugs, big bugs—all bugs really; but especially termites.

Berkeley Livingston’s “Invasion of the Plant Men.” Scientist Homer Gordon was supposed to be on a casual, relaxing fishing trip to a small island with his good pal, Jeff Conners.