Burch Tree Counseling Center Launched their FREE Grief Workbook and Journal

Grief involves going through five stages which, includes denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. It is not necessary that an individual goes through all of these stages or, in order to have finally reached the acceptance stage. This workbook is designed to help the grieving go through the stages seamlessly.

Candice Burch-CEO of Burch Tree Counseling Center states, “Offering individuals a FREE grief workbook and journal allows them to get a little extra help especially if they cannot afford therapy sessions”.

To get your FREE grief workbook and journal visit https://www.burchtreecounselingcenter.com and click the “E-books” tab. Here you will find the grief workbook and journal amongst other FREE activity books and worksheets.

About Burch Tree Counseling Center:

Burch Tree Counseling Center offers online therapy to adults, teens, and couples experiencing anxiety, social anxiety, ADHD, depression, grief, trauma, relationship concerns, codependence, Bipolar disorder, and many other hindrances. Burch Tree Counseling Center believes that everyone deserves a safe place to discuss hardships without, being judged.

Burch Tree Counseling Center recognizes that experiencing suffering and pain are difficult but, wisdom and growth can derive from it-if you let it. Burch Tree Counseling Center strives to help people find strength in pain and helps individuals develop the victor mentality instead of a victim mindset.

