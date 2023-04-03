Discover how to meditate with this uncomplicated beginner guide. Dr. Samuel Steinberg presents meditation as an exquisite approach to attain peace, healthy, stress-free life by keeping it simple through basic techniques.

“Meditation For People Who Cant’t Meditate” is a perfect guide for beginners tangled between the right time, place, position, group, and props to meditate with.

Let this book walk you through the core of how to meditate correctly, the benefits of everyday practice, and the diverse styles of meditation in a fun way.

Book Information:

Meditation For People Who Can’t Meditate

By Dr. Samuel Samtosha Steinberg

Publisher: Mermaid Publishers

Published: November 23, 2022

ISBN: 9789692592017

Genre: Meditation, Spirituality, Yoga, Health

About the Author:

Dr. Samuel Samtosha Steinberg is a highly qualified and accomplished author, educator, and consultant. He holds a graduate degree in Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell University, a doctorate in Metaphysics, and is currently completing a doctorate in Naturopathic Psychology. He is a Special Education teacher, a Yoga Alliance certified 500 E-RYT yoga teacher, and a meditation consultant for mental health practitioners and pain support groups. He is the author of several books, including “Meditation for People Who Can’t Meditate,” “Free Bird” (a children’s book about freedom), and “Parents Guide to Helping a Child With Learning Disabilities.” He has also authored several books on veganism, vegetarianism, anxiety, depression and panic attacks, promoting positive self-esteem in children, autism in the workplace, chakras, and weight loss and fitness.

Meditation For People Who Can’t Meditate is available for purchase Amazon, BN.com, Books-A-Million, and BookShop.org

