Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Bagel King Wholesale, Inc. and Austin Circle Partners

Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Orlando-Based Bagel King Wholesale Inc. (Bagel King) and Austin Circle Partners.

Bagel King is a Kosher-certified wholesale baking company servicing hotels, theme parks, hospitals, and restaurants directly throughout Central Florida and indirectly through distributors for the rest of the state. Frank and Tina Perrotta opened Bagel King Bakery in January 1977 in Winter Park, Florida, with the simple desire to make a high-quality product and serve people with a smile.

Austin Circle Partners is a family-run private investment firm with the sole purpose of acquiring and assuming the day-to-day operations of privately held companies. Joshua and Thomas have small business experience in both the US and Asia. They embrace the journey and challenges of digging in and growing a great small business. Their advisory team includes high-level executives and CEO’s with a wealth of knowledge and experience across various industries, including manufacturing, technology, healthcare, financial services, and logistics. They are backed by a close network of family offices and private individual investors.

“Lucille & Scott were an absolute pleasure to work with from the first day we engaged with them. We spent a fair amount of time on the market looking for the right buyer before Covid hit, and the business was put into a very difficult position. Due to government regulations, the business lost a significant portion of its revenues as consumers were not allowed to visit the locations of Bagel King’s clients. This affected the business drastically for a period, but they came through the pandemic in a stronger position by acquiring more market share, which led to increased revenue and profitability. This enabled us to return to the market in a much stronger position and ultimately resulted in a successful transaction for both parties. We are very excited for Lucille and Scott to be entering this new phase of life and are wishing the best for Tom and Josh as they build the business to the next level.” – Justin Gottschalk

