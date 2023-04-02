Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects two dangerous drugs cases and seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $3.1 million (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects two dangerous drugs cases and seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $3.1 million (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs detected two dangerous drugs cases on March 18 and yesterday (April 1), and seized a total of about 3.6 kilograms of suspected ketamine, about 1kg of suspected cocaine and about 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine at Hong Kong International Airport and Tin Shui Wai. The total estimated market value was about $3.1 million. Two men were arrested.

In the first case, through risk assessment, Customs on March 18 inspected an air consignment, declared as carrying decoration, arriving in Hong Kong from Frankfurt of Germany via Dubai of the United Arab Emirates at the airport. Upon examination, Customs officers found that suspected ketamine, weighing about 3.6kg in total, were concealed inside four paintings in the consignment.

Customs officers then mounted a controlled delivery operation yesterday and arrested a 29-year-old man suspected to be connected with the case in Fanling.

In the second case, during an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Tin Shui Wai yesterday, Customs officers intercepted a suspicious man. Upon inspection, Customs officers seized about 1kg of suspected cocaine inside the backpack of the man. The 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Customs officers later escorted the arrested man to a residential premises nearby for a search and further seized about 60g of suspected crack cocaine and a batch of drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia.

Investigations of the two cases are ongoing.

Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).