Streamline Expands Houston Growth with Another Key Leadership Addition

Streamline Home Loans is proud to announce Rick Carrier as Branch Manager and Loan Officer of its Katy, TX location. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage business, Rick has become a trusted name in the industry, known for his personalized solutions, fast customized quotes, great rates, and dedication to integrity.

Mr. Carrier has set new standards for customer service, earning multiple awards including Top Rookie Originator (37th in the country), Presidents Club Award Recipient, Top Producing Branch, and an 8-year streak of being voted as one of the Top 1% of Loan Officers for Customer Service.

Rick attributes his success in part to his company, fueled by a hardworking team and an experienced management and operations staff. He is a valued member of the Streamline Home Loans organization, and his clients agree, as evidenced by his numerous 5-star reviews on Google, Zillow, Yelp, and Facebook. With Rick Carrier at the helm, clients can expect the same level of dedication, expertise, and customer service that has made him a leader in the industry. If you are in the market for a mortgage, consider contacting Mr. Carrier to help you navigate one of the biggest investments of your life.

About Streamline Home Loans

We Streamline the Process. From loan products to loan professionals, Streamline Home Loans actively seeks out the best in the industry to help our customers find, and fund, the right mortgage for them. Streamline’s model is designed to raise the bar on efficiency, relationships, and integrity. We specialize in product variety, experienced teams, sophisticated software, and quick closings. We currently have locations in NV, CO, TX, GA, FL, and SC, with additional licensing in CA, NM, and AZ. Corporate NMLS# 1810048. Corporate headquarters are located in Las Vegas, NV. For more information about Streamline Home Loans, visit us online at streamlinehl.com or call (877) 405-3747.