Modius Inc. Announces the Appointment of Oper8 Global as a Reseller

Modius Inc., a leading provider of innovative data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions, has announced the appointment of Oper8 Global as a reseller for Australia and Europe.

Oper8 Global is a prominent Data Security Infrastructure solutions provider with a reputation for providing high-quality, reliable products and services to customers across various industries. Oper8 Global will now offer Modius’ comprehensive suite of DCIM solutions to its customers in Australia and Europe as part of this new partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oper8 Global to expand our global reach and provide our solutions to customers in Australia and Europe,” said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius. “Oper8 Global’s expertise and experience in these markets make them the ideal partner to help us deliver our innovative DCIM solutions to new customers.”

Modius’ DCIM solutions are designed to help data center operators improve energy efficiency, reduce costs, and increase uptime. With powerful analytics and real-time monitoring capabilities, Modius’ solutions enable data center operators to optimize their infrastructure and make informed decisions that drive operational efficiencies.

“We are excited to be working with Modius, a global leader in Data Centre Monitoring solutions, which rounds off our ability to provide excellent visibility of data security and data center infrastructure for our customers,” said Mike Andrea, Chief Executive Officer of Oper8 Global.

This partnership is a significant step for both companies and is expected to lead to significant growth opportunities in the DCIM market. With Oper8Global’s extensive reach and Modius’ innovative DCIM solutions, the partnership is poised to deliver substantial benefits to customers across Australia and Europe.

About Modius

Modius is a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management software for data centers, telecom facilities, smart buildings, and other industrial IoT environments. Founded in 2004 with headquarters in San Francisco, Modius helps customers simplify the operations of increasingly diverse and complex IT data facilities while at the same time improving performance and operational efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.modius.com or call (888) 323-0066 or (415) 655-6700.