Lanigan Ryan Named a 2023 Regional Leader by Accounting Today

Lanigan Ryan has been named by Accounting Today as a capital region leader in the accounting industry.

Each year, Accounting Today gathers data from participating public firms from across the country to rank the top firms and regional leaders in the accounting industry. These top firms are chosen using various criteria such as net revenue, fee splits, growth, practice management surveys, and firm analyses. Accounting Today is one of the leading information resources in the public accounting industry.

“We are proud of our firm’s ability to grow while still providing first-class service,” stated Lanigan Ryan Partner Stephen H. Staton, CPA. “This is only possible because of the dedication of our people.”

About Lanigan Ryan

Lanigan Ryan is an accounting and consulting firm committed to delivering customized solutions, held to the highest standard of excellence, for privately held businesses. Services we offer include audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies.

Lanigan Ryan has also been named one of Inside Public Accounting’s Top 400 Firms the last two years, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years.