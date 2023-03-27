Live Performance of “The Ghost Town Gun Ghost” in Downtown Clearwater Ends in a Standing Ovation

In the 1930s, popular entertainment, including magazines, fiction stories, and comic books, were often printed on inexpensive, rough paper called “pulp.” During those Great Depression years, author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote under as many as 15 pen names and sometimes had as many as 3 of his own stories in the same “pulp” publication simultaneously, competing to capture readers’ attention.

The East Coast Theater seeks to create a unique experience for audiences and actors alike, blending Hubbard’s unique pulp writings into a live-action and radio show format reminiscent of how the works were presented in the 1930s and 1940s.

The presentation began with a country music sing-a-long that gained full audience participation. The performance immediately followed this. The actors emerged from among the audience and took the stage to portray their parts, further drawing the crowd into the experience.

The performance ended with a standing ovation from the crowd, who appeared delighted by the show, intrigued by the story, and enlivened by the experience.

The Scientology Information Center, which hosted the event, helps introduce community members to L. Ron Hubbard. The center provides a life exhibit of his complete works and accomplishments. This includes his life as an author who penned on average 70 to 100 thousand words per month during the 1930s and who went on to author more than one dozen New York Times best-selling novels across multiple genres.

To learn more about the L. Ron Hubbard life exhibit or attend an upcoming East Coast Theatre presentation, please contact the Scientology Information Center Manager Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966.