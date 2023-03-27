Bell Lifestyle Products Launched a New Product: The Ezee Cognitive Tea™

Bell Lifestyle Products announced today the release of another new condition-based tea to their Ezee Tea™ line up. Ezee Cognitive Tea™ is a tasty herbal blend of Siberian ginseng, ginkgo, ashwagandha and more. Some of these herbs have been used in herbal medicine to help improve mental performance. They also help to relieve general weakness and fatigue. “We’re excited about this new tea” said Doug Carey, Marketing Director. “It joins a great line up of unforgettable (pun intended) condition-based teas Bell Lifestyle Products has to offer”. Ezee Cognitive Tea™ joins two other recently released teas, Ezee Breathing Tea™ and Ezee Recovery Tea™, in Bell’s extensive medicinal tea line-up. Tea remains one of the top beverages in Canada. The new teas are available at Natural Health stores across Canada and online at belllifestyleproducts.ca.

Bell Lifestyle Products was founded by Nick Jerch in 1996, over 25 years ago and has since helped thousands of men and women. For Nick, his vision to contribute to society and serve a cause greater than himself is realized every day as more and more people turn to Bell Lifestyle Products.

Empowered by Nature®

Our principles and values of natural purity, customer satisfaction, honesty, and quality continue to be the core make up of Bell Lifestyle Products. As our signature states, our nutritional supplements are “empowered by nature.” In other words, Bell Lifestyle Products was founded and continues to believe that using the wonders of nature is best. We are committed to providing only the best natural ingredients for our products to empower the health and lives of people around the world.