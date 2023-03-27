Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Tony Leung Chiu-wai on winning Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement in Venice International Film Festival

SCST congratulates Tony Leung Chiu-wai on winning Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement in Venice International Film Festival ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (March 27) congratulated Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai on receiving the Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement in the 80th Venice International Film Festival. He is the first Chinese actor who ever received the honorary award.



Mr Yeung said, “We are very excited about Leung being the first Chinese actor to be bestowed upon this honour in a major film award. As a household name in Hong Kong, Leung started his career in Hong Kong’s television industry before advancing to the big screen. Leung’s exquisite acting skills had earned him many awards and brought him onto the global stage with flying colours. His endless pursuit of a higher level of artistic performance over the past few decades is an exemplar of Hong Kong actors’ spirit and Hong Kong’s cultural richness. We are so proud of him and would like to send him our heartfelt congratulations on this hard-earned and well-deserved title.”



Mr Yeung added that Hong Kong movies and filmmakers have gained recognition among their counterparts worldwide by winning a number of international awards in recent years, and the Government and the Hong Kong Film Development Council will continue to provide support on various fronts and push for sustainable development of the industry.