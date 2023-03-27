Hong Kong – Road Tunnels (Government) (Amendment) Bill 2023 to be introduced into LegCo for First Reading and Second Reading

Road Tunnels (Government) (Amendment) Bill 2023 to be introduced into LegCo for First Reading and Second Reading ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:



The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (March 29) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Road Tunnels (Government) (Amendment) Bill 2023 will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bill will be adjourned.



The Import and Export (Amendment) Bill 2023 will also be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bill will be adjourned.



On Members’ motions, Dr Hoey Simon Lee will move a motion on comprehensively promoting the development of hydrogen energy industry in Hong Kong. The motion is set out in Appendix 1. Professor William Wong, Mr Chan Siu-hung, Mr Chan Hak-kan and Mr Lee Chun-keung will move separate amendments to Dr Lee’s motion.



Mr Jimmy Ng will move a motion on fully implementing policies for attracting enterprises and investment. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Edmund Wong, Mr Shang Hailong and Mr Lee Chun-keung will move separate amendments to Mr Ng’s motion.



Meanwhile, Mr Ma Fung-kwok will move a motion under Rule 49E(2) of the Rules of Procedure to take note of a report of the House Committee on consideration of the subsidiary legislation and other instruments. The motion is set out in Appendix 3.



Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.



Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk).