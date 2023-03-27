Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tai Po (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tai Po (with photos) *************************************************************



Police today (March 27) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tai Po.

Choy Hoi-wan, aged 75, went missing after he was last seen in Kam Shan Tsuen on March 25 evening. His family made a report to Police yesterday (March 26).



He is about 1.65 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a green checkered shirt, blue trousers, brown shoes and carrying a red umbrella.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3128 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.