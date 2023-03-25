The Barker Team Takes on New Talent

The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Nick Drake.

Nick was born and raised in rural Northern California and gained a B.S. degree in Business from California State University, East Bay. He has a host of experience in the fields of insurance, engineering, occupational safety, and investigation and in his new career as a Realtor, he strives to be an expert in the local market in order to provide the resources his clients need. Nick has been an agent since 2022, and was inspired to join The Barker Team when he experienced his own Realtor’s integrity and professionalism and wanted to provide the same for others.

Nick enjoys spending time with his wife and Labrador, Leo, and loves golfing, cooking, and traveling.

