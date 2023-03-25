Hong Kong – Tuen Mun Hospital Accident and Emergency Department service situation

Tuen Mun Hospital Accident and Emergency Department service situation *********************************************************************



Some areas of the Department of Accident and Emergency (A&E) in the TMH were flooded due to backflow of rainwater during the rainstorm around 1pm this afternoon. Affected areas include resuscitation room, some clinical area in A&E and part of the ground floor at Operation Theatre Block, where A&E services were affected. Twelve patients, who called for the ambulance services, had to be diverted to the Pok Oi Hospital and the Tin Shui Wai Hospital for treatment directly. Patients who went to A&E of the TMH by themselves need to wait for longer time.



Emergency repair works were arranged and the blocked manholes were cleaned up immediately. The repair works completed at 4pm and the A&E services had subsequently resumed normal.



In addition, water leakage was found at the rooftop of the Operation Theatre Block during the rainstorm at noon leading to the obstetrics operating theatre services on the 9th floor being temporarily suspended. The hospital has reserved the operation theatres at main block for backup. The hospital is currently carrying out emergency maintenance work.



The hospital expressed apology to the patients for the inconvenience caused.