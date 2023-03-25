Dr. Temple Grandin and Future Horizon Releases “Autism and Education: The Way I See It: What Parents and Teachers Need to Know”

Dr. Temple Grandin discusses the real issues that parents, teachers, and kids face every day. Here is a concise handbook that illustrates what Temple has found to work in the field of education. Topics include:

– The importance of early intervention

– Teaching for different types of thinking

– Developing talent

– Motivating students

– Keeping high expectations

– And much more

In these helpful pages, Dr. Grandin offers do’s and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and extensive research. Interestingly, she argues that education for kids on the autism spectrum must focus on their overlooked strengths to foster their unique contributions to the world.

As Publisher’s Weekly has noted “For educators or parents of autistic children, this will be a valuable resource.”