Welligence Becomes Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

We are proud to count Welligence as one of the 18,000 plus certified WBEs in the U.S. said Pamela S. Williamson, Ph.D, President/CEO, Womens Business Enterprise Council – West.

Co-founders Kaitlin Scates and Jordan Sider launched Welligence in 2021 at a time when employee mental health was at an all-time low. Driven by their own experiences with mental health challenges, Scates and Sider created Welligence as a means to address the workplace mental health crisis. Welligences curriculum is developed in partnership with a team of clinical professionals, organizational psychologists, and adult learning and development specialists, and gives companies the knowledge needed to create a secure and accepting environment, which ultimately leads to increased employee satisfaction, productivity, and overall organizational success.

Being recognized as a certified Womens Business Enterprise by the WBENC is a major stepping stone for us as we continue to grow Welligence and share our curriculum with companies nationwide, says Welligence CEO and Co-Founder Kaitlin Scates. The WBENCs focus on celebrating women-owned businesses reflects Welligences mission to boost employee mental health, especially among women whose mental wellbeing has historically been negatively impacted by toxic workplace environments.

WBENCs national standard of certification implemented by the Womens Business Enterprise National Council – West Certification Committee is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

