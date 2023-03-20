Imperial Pest Prevention Acquires Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions

Imperial Pest Prevention, a leading pest control provider in Daytona Beach, Fl., has announced the acquisition of Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions of Palm Coast, Fl.

Imperial Pest Prevention, a leading pest control service provider in Daytona Beach, Florida, has announced the acquisition of Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions, a well-established pest control company in Palm Coast, Florida. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Imperial Pest Prevention’s position in the market, expand its customer base, and enhance its service offerings. Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions has served Palm Coast, Florida, and surrounding areas for over 25 years. Their team of experienced technicians provides comprehensive pest control services for residential and commercial properties, including termite control, bed bug treatment, and wildlife removal. Known for its exceptional customer service and personalized approach to pest control, Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions has built a loyal customer base and a strong reputation in the industry.

The Acquisition

Imperial Pest Prevention’s acquisition of Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions is a strategic move that will benefit both companies and their customers. The acquisition will allow Imperial Pest Prevention to expand its service offerings and customer base while providing Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions’ customers with access to Imperial Pest Prevention’s extensive resources and expertise.

What This Means for Customers

Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions customers can expect a seamless transition and continued high-quality service. The acquisition will provide customers with access to Imperial Pest Prevention’s advanced technology and equipment and its team of highly trained and experienced technicians. Customers can also expect expanded service offerings, including mosquito control, wildlife removal, and green pest control solutions.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service,” said Steve Johnson, former Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions owner. “We are confident that our customers will be in good hands with Imperial Pest Prevention.”

Conclusion

The acquisition of Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions by Imperial Pest Prevention is a significant move in the pest control industry. It is expected to benefit both companies and their customers. Imperial Pest Prevention is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the market with a focus on customer satisfaction, high-quality service, and a commitment to using environmentally friendly products.

FAQs

1. Will the acquisition result in any changes to my current pest control service?

No, Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions customers can expect a seamless transition and continued high-quality service. Imperial Pest Prevention is committed to providing the same level of service and care that Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions’ customers have come to expect.

2. Will there be any changes to the pricing or contracts?

No, Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions customers can expect to maintain their current pricing and contract terms. Imperial Pest Prevention is committed to honoring all existing contracts.

3. Will there be any changes to the technicians who service my property?

Imperial Pest Prevention will retain all of Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions’ current technicians. Customers can expect to see the same friendly and experienced technicians that they are used to.

4. Will Imperial Pest Prevention be offering any new services?

Yes, Imperial Pest Prevention will offer new services due to the acquisition. Customers can expect expanded service offerings, including mosquito control, wildlife removal, and green pest control solutions. Imperial Pest Prevention is committed to providing comprehensive and effective pest control solutions to meet the needs of all customers.

5. How will the acquisition benefit customers?

The acquisition will benefit customers in several ways. Customers of Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions can expect access to Imperial Pest Prevention’s advanced technology and equipment and their highly trained and experienced technicians. Customers can also expect expanded service offerings, including mosquito control, wildlife removal, and green pest control solutions. Additionally, Imperial Pest Prevention is committed to providing the same level of customer service and care that Palm Coast Pest Control Solutions’ customers have come to expect.

About Imperial Pest Prevention

Imperial Pest Prevention is full service pest control company specializing in Termite Control, Pest Control, Lawn and Shrub Spraying etc. Imperial Pest Prevention is licensed by the state of Florida and enjoys a high level of customer service while maintaining high rated reviews on Google and other internet sources. All Imperial Pest Prevention technicians are state qualified and receive ongoing mandatory training to remain compliant to the constant changing industry laws, regulations, and ever-changing pest control industry.