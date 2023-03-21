Film and TV Networking Mixer to Take Place on March 27 at The Globe in New York City

The mixer, which will begin at 6:30 PM and run until 9:30 PM, will offer attendees the chance to meet and connect with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and informal setting. The event is being organized by a group of industry professionals who understand the importance of networking and building relationships in the competitive world of film and television.

“We wanted to create a space where people could come together, share ideas, and make meaningful connections,” said founder, Daron Jenkins. “We know how important it is to have a strong network in this industry, and we’re excited to help facilitate those connections.”

The mixer will feature a cash bar and opportunities for attendees to promote their work and discuss potential collaborations. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards and any materials related to their current projects.

“We want this to be a fun and productive evening for everyone involved,” said Daron Jenkins. “Whether you’re a seasoned industry veteran or just starting out, we hope this event will provide you with valuable connections and opportunities.”

Tickets for the event are only $15 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite (https://link.heropost.io/april27mixer) in advance. For more information about the event, please contact the organizers at www.nyfilmtv.com or via DM on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nyfilmtv.

About New York Film/TV Collective

​NY Film/TV Collective brings together creatives working to produce, write, direct, shoot, and edit content for the screen. ​Founded by Daron Jenkins, NY Film/TV Collective the goal is to build a cohesive community of like-minded creators that are interested in sharing thoughts, and ideas, and promoting collaboration. ​To that end, we program member events and provide opportunities for networking to help you build both business and social relationships.

About The Globe

The Globe is a popular venue in New York City known for its welcoming atmosphere and great location. The venue offers a full bar and menu, making it the perfect spot for after-work drinks and casual gatherings. Learn more about The Globe at https://www.theglobeny.com

